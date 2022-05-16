Browne hopes that Precious Williams’ killer/s will swiftly face justice

Luke Browne, former ULP candidate for East Kingstown in a post on Facebook Monday afternoon said he is hurt and outraged by the discovery of the fact that the body recently found on Murray’s Road was that of Precious Williams.

“I know Precious and her family very well. We have a longstanding relationship and I feel their current pain”.

“I remember that Precious won the prize for Most Improved Student when she graduated from the Sion Hill Government School. We had great hopes for her. I never expected that her life would be cut short and brought to an end in such tragic circumstances”.

Browne said as a community we must ensure that the perpetrator/s of this gruesome and heinous crime are brought to justice and meets an appropriate punishment.

“We must preserve as a society high regard for the sanctity of life. We must vigorously pursue the ideal of an end to violence against women, girls and people everywhere”.