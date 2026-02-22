Career opportunities:Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Suitably qualified citizens of member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill vacant positions at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), headquartered in Basseterre, St Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and will be hired initially on a 2-year contractual engagement with the opportunity to renew or transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment Application Form, which is available on the ECCB website. Please ensure to select the appropriate position for which you are applying.

• Currency Assistant

Currency Management Department

• Information Security Analyst II

Management Information Systems Department

• Senior Accounting Officer

Financial Applications and Accounting Unit

Accounting Department

• Senior Accounting Officer

Budget and Payment Unit

Accounting Department

Complete the application form now at https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/careers

Application deadline: Friday, 27 February 2026

Required Documents

Online Application Form

Curriculum vitae

2 recent original letters of reference

Certified copies of all certificates

Official university transcript

A recent original or certified copy of criminal record/Police certificate of character

Supporting documents should be uploaded in the spaces provided within the application form. They can also be submitted to the Human Resource Department at [email protected]