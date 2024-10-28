$1.575 Million ‘COLA Special’ Initiative to Combat Rising Living Cost

Approximately 3000 Vincentians will benefit from the ‘COLA SPECIAL’ announced by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday night during the island’s independence celebration.

“I’m referring to it as COLA Special, not Coca-Cola, just COLA Special—a unique cost-of-living allowance—of $175 each month for the three-month span from December 2024 to February 2025.” “We will implement this initiative for 3,000 means-tested, particularly vulnerable households, at a cost of $1.575 million,” Gonsalves announced.

The government plans to assess the program after its initial implementation, considering the potential for continuation into 2025. The Ministry of National Mobilisation is set to carry out the program.

