Construction of St Vincent’s first Holiday Inn hotel progressing rapidly

The building of St. Vincent’s first Holiday Inn hotel at Diamond, 24 miles from the capital, Kingstown, is proceeding apace.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has invested $52 million on the Holiday Inn Express. The Holiday Inn’s civil works, including drainage and access roads, were finished in 2021.

The 92-room hotel is being built by NH Construction, a Trinidadian company.

The Hotel Project Implementation Unit (HPIU), led by Dr. Rudy Matthias, monitors construction progress.

The government obtained funding for this project through a grant from the CARICOM Development Fund. The project employs more than 100 people.

Given its proximity to the Hospitality Training Institute at Diamond, the Holiday Inn Express will not only function as an airport and business hotel, but it will also act as a major teaching institution.