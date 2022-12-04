St Vincent – Cuba: ‘A relationship with solid foundation’ says PM

The President of Cuba in St. Vincent for a three-day state visit

“You are our closest brothers, and we are yours,” said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermdez upon his arrival in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday for a five-day visit.

Saturday, both leaders discussed expanding cooperation in multiple areas and how to support the two countries development. They agreed to train environmental specialists and professionals from both nations so they can create a culture among the population.

Diaz-Canel said Cuba and SVG collaborate on health, education, human resources, and infrastructure. 81 Cuban aid workers were in SVG until September, and 77 were in health.

Saturday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the Cuban President’s visit symbolized our countries’ friendship.

Gonsalves said, “We’re all very happy” because it’s “a form of practical collaboration, not based on massive compromise but on international solidarity.”

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves said he was “grateful and happy” to host President Diaz-Canel.

It’s a great show of political solidarity between the two countries. “Our mature relationship evolves with political development and allows us to increase commercial exchanges, which benefits both countries.”

We can expand our areas of cooperation and develop our economies, he said.