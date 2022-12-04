Cuba’s President visit, one of many ‘Symbolisms and Commitments’

The President of Cuba in St. Vincent for a three-day state visit

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves hailed the visit of the Cuban president as “symbolic.” It is so in many ways, he concluded, since “it cements links between our peoples, governments, and nations, as well as worldwide solidarity and human relations among us.”

He stated that the visit demonstrates the willingness of both countries to move in the consolidation of a number of issues for which “it is up to us, to our respective states, to ensure that they are met.”

We refer to Cuba as a brother, he said, and through our activities towards Cuba, we simply “wanted to repay the gratitude we feel for what Cuba has done for us and the globe in such a selfless manner.”

The friend recalled his friend Fidel “When he stated, “You do not give what you have left, but rather share what you have, he was imparting wisdom and guidance. This is a principle of worldwide solidarity, and it is mirrored throughout the Old and New Testaments of the Bible.”

As is the case in Cuba, there are things that are modest, but they also require respect. He then described the several instances in which Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has received Cuban assistance, including partnership in the construction of the airport, agriculture, and the building of the Medical Diagnostic Center, among others.

In a unique way, he evoked the magnificent work of Operation Miracle, which “moves the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines” by restoring the sight of thousands of people for free.

Again, gratitude for Fidel’s words, since he embodies the spirit of a Program that is, in many ways, a hymn to solidarity and life.