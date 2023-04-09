Cumberland to Walliabou (L’Anse Mahaut) Road To Be Constructed

L’Anse Mahaut road to be developed

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government will go ahead with the development of the L’Anse Mahaut road, which goes from Cumberland to Walliabou.

In September 2022, engineer Brent Bailey, speaking at the opening of the Long Line Road in North Leeward, said the development of the bypass road would cut down the travel time to and from North Leeward significantly.

“Cabinet about three weeks ago approved four items to be financed under a $10.5 million US loan from the CDB. That road is among them. However, we would have to begin from scratch; we have to do the planning and design”, Gonsalves stated.

Gonsalves reiterated Bailey’s point by saying that the development of the bypass would cut travel time to Kingstown by about 20 minutes.

A motorable L’Anse Mahaut road will run from Walliabou in Central Leeward into Cumberland, North Leeward, and it will eliminate the 7-kilometer winding route up to Belle Isle into Gordon Yard and Spring Village to about 1.2 kilometers, Mr. Bailey said in September of 2022.

In response to Bailey’s proposal, Prime Minister Gonsalves at the time said his government would build the road and stated that they had already begun thinking about how to raise the money.

“The project must first go through the design process; hence, we will give no timeline for the commencement of construction,” Gonsalves said then.