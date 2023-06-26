Gregory Linton, a Dominican diplomat who worked as CARDI’s representative in St. Vincent, was assassinated, presumably with his own gun.

On Friday, police on the island verified to the St. Vincent Times that Linton had been shot in the right side of his head. Law enforcement also confirmed to St. Vincent Times that Linton’s gun was also missing, and it is believed that he was slain with it. Linton is a licensed gun owner.

The St. Vincent Times understands Linton died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, per a postmortem report.

Linton decomposing body was discovered in the passenger seat of a blue Toyota Hilux with a CD (Certified Diplomat) license plate, CD67, parked outside the Kingstown Preparatory School, in the early hours of June 19.

According to iWitness News, a man who informed authorities he discovered Linton’s body on Sunday, June 18, was detained.

Linton, 43, previously worked for the Dominican government in the Ministry of Agriculture. He visited as a representative of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) in 2017.

CARDI called Linton’s death as a ‘unbelievable shock’ in a news release last week.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that we announce the death of our dear colleague Gregory Linton.” Since 2017, Greg, a Dominican national, has served as the CARDI Representative in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He was a trained Plant Health Specialist and a licensed Agricultural Engineer specializing in Agricultural Parasitology.”

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute conducts agricultural research and development in the Caribbean region.

Its headquarters are on the University of the West Indies’ campus in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago, and it also has national offices throughout the region.