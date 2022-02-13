Carlton Richardson assisting police with babysitters scheme investigation

Mr Carlton Richardson of Fair Hall, a Male Attendant at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) is currently in police custody assisting with an investigation that was launched into reports of Vincentian women who are being recruited as babysitters and housekeepers, then are allegedly subjected to exploitation and possibly human trafficking.

Richardson was detained by police in the North-Western District after a female resident reported to the police that on 12.02.22, a male approached her and told her that he was seeking to recruit young ladies to work as babysitters and housekeepers for a “white woman” in the Grenadines. The police responded to the report and Richardson was subsequently detained for questioning.

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) advises the general public to be aware of persons offering lucrative jobs (locally and overseas), and warns that before accepting any job offers, ensure that it is genuine.

These are some steps persons/citizens can take to verify that the job is authentic and that the potential employer(s) are not scammers, human traffickers or part of a criminal network.

Prior to leaving your place of abode, contact the local police and/or the Department of Labour for assistance and guidance. Seek assistance from bonafide family members and friends who may be residing at the place or country where you are being offered a job. Do not “go it alone”. Carefully verify the information about the company or person making the offer. If it involves travelling overseas, know your rights as a migrant in that country. Contact any Vincentian embassy or consulate for assistance prior to travelling to the country where you are being offered a job,. Do not sign any document or contract you do not understand; especially if it is in a foreign language. Travel legally. Do not travel on false a passport, I.D, visa or work permit. You will be in a vulnerable situation that traffickers can exploit. Avoid debts. Traffickers will offer to pay all of your expenses (travel, hotel, food, etc). This is a trick to control and put you in ‘debt bondage.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police at telephone number 1784- 451-2467, the Officer-in-charge of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit at telephone number(s) 1784- 457-1211, 1784-485-6697, 1784-456-1750 or via sending an email to [email protected] or, any police officer you are comfortable with. All information received will be treated confidentially.

St Vincent Times