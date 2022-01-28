Enville Williams Promoted To Assistant Commissioner of Police

Enville Williams, former Superintendent of Police, has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Williams is among eight nine police officers recently elevated to various ranks within the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines police force.

Williams, who has twenty-nine years of service under his belt, has played an integral role within the security services of the nation.

Over the years, he has worked in the Western, South Central and Eastern divisions and several outstations.

For some time, Williams was in charge of security in the Grenadines and most recently served within the Special Services Unit (SSU) before his promotion.

The cop of twenty-nine years also performed duties in the drug squad of the RSVGPF.

Williams, a Seventh Day Adventist, is the second member of the organisation to attain the Assistant Commissioner of Police rank. The late Chiefton Noel was the first to achieve such.

On Thursday, January 20th, 2022, eighty-nine (89) officers within the local Constabulary, including the SVG Coast Guard and Fire Service, were promoted to various ranks, including Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Police Service Commission approved the appointments for promotion in the Police Department effective January 1st, 2022.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, congratulated the officers on their promotion to varying ranks. He encouraged them to continue working hard and thanked them for their service and dedication.

He emphasised the need for all police officers, including the newly promoted, to vigorously discharge their duties and responsibilities.

John also urged the newly promoted officers not to rest on their laurels and wished them all the best in executing their duties in the interest of national security and the safety of the citizens SVG and visitors alike.