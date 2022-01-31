Update: Police say driver lost control, two others sustained injuries

POLICE REPORT – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident that occurred on Friday, January 28, 2022, along the Cumberland Public Road which left one man dead and two persons nursing injuries.

According to investigations, on 28.01.22 at about 6:05 pm motor vehicle RY-737 a Red Suzuki SX4 owned by Hannah Hamilton of Queens Drive and driven by Sigmund Sharp.

Sharp a 49yro Carpenter of Calliaqua/Chateaubelair was travelling along the Cumberland Public Road when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the road.

The driver of motor vehicle RY-735 succumb to the injuries he received to his head and was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

Passenger Natakie Williams of Chateaubelair received injuries to the left side of her head and was taken to the Chateaubelair Hospital while Pascal Westfield of Chateaubelair sustained injuries to his right elbow. Both persons were treated and discharged.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.