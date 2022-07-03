Delroy ‘Fireman‘ Hooper has stamped his authority on soca music In the Caribbean region. Following SVG’s soca monarch show held on July 2, Hooper now has 12 soca monarch titles and four ragga soca titles under his belt.

Fireman won the Ragga Soca and Power Soca crowns on Sunday morning in a show at Victoria Park that started Saturday night and ended just before dawn.

‘Bad Demons’ won him the Power Soca title.



The song ‘Social Media Police’ won him the Ragga Soca title.

In 2022, Fireman proved that he is still a crowd favourite after decades and that his excellent writing and onstage performance cannot be overlooked.

This is the second time ‘Fireman’ has won both the Ragga Soca and the Power Soca titles.

He won the Power Soca title with Unruly and the Ragga Soca title with Rum Meeting in 2014.

Fireman stamps his authority on Caribbean Soca music