An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Frankie Gooding, 62 years old Businessman of the United States/Bequia.

Investigations revealed that on Saturday 21st January 2023 at about 7:30 pm, the deceased and a friend were boarding a vehicle when an assailant approached and shot the deceased.

The deceased was taken to the Port Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A postmortem examination will be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Assistance is being solicited from the public in identifying the assailant in the video that is being circulated on social media of the shooting.

Persons with information that can assist are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or the officer in charge of the Grenadines at 1784-457-1211 ext 4810/4881; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gooding’s death marks the second homicide for the year 2023.

Source : RSVGPF