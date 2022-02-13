PM Gonsalves discusses trade and investments with RAK chairman

Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves today, February 13th, went on an official tour with His Excellency Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of RAK (Ras Al Khaimah) Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The tour was centred around strengthening bilateral relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and RAK(region within the UAE).

During the tour, discussions focused on trade, foreign investments and tourism, with the possibility of exchange visits between RAK and SVG.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Nuaimi is very influential as chairman of one of the most established Chambers in the UAE.

RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry is one of the oldest Chambers of Commerce in the country.

It is also the second Chamber of Commerce established in the UAE when the late Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi issued his Royal Decree to establish this Chamber on October 22nd 1967, to be a cornerstone for ideal regulation of commercial issues in the Emirate.

The Prime Minister is in Dubai to participate in EXPO Dubai 2020.

Several aspects of Vincentian culture will be showcased during SVG’s National Day at the Dubai Expo on Monday, February 14th.

Invest SVG is spearheading this country’s participation at the EXPO.

St Vincent Times

St Vincent Times