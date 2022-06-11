Grabba Finesse aims to serve as a Cultural Ambassador

Soca artiste GRABBA Finesse aspires to serve in the role of Cultural Ambassador. On May 30, he made a statement on BoomFM about his intentions.

“The way the situation is right now, it’s diplomatic, I am trying to attain”.

Asked by host Dwight “Bing” Joseph if he really wanted to be a cultural ambassador, Grabba answered in the affirmative.

“Right now, I am dealing with Carnival as I am a culture man. Who do you think is leading the carnival at the moment? It is I who has the Carnival on my back now, like a book bag”.

Are you saying none of the current ambassadors, such as Firemen or Luta, are carrying the carnival? Joseph inquired.

“I’m the culture boss, I’m the voice of the people, I’m the TV man, and I’m the one who gets the message to the people.”

Grabba Finesse on $5K, Peaches and New Artistes (stvincenttimes.com)