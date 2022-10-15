Haitian singer Mika Ben dies during concert in France

Haitian singer Mikaben – Michael Benjamin died in France during a Carimi show, Carel Pèdre announced from Paris.

Mikaben, before being the victim of a heart ailment, radiated Saturday night in the space of a recital gathering several hundred spectators.

According to the Haitian Times, Benjamin, who was affectionately known as “Mika,” was 41 years old.

Benjamin’s musical career spanned more than 20 years after he rose to fame in Haiti and abroad in the early 2000s with major hits like “Ou Pati” and popular collaborations with fellow Haitian Music Industry (HMI) stars like Carimi, Alan Cave and DJ Michael Brun, the publication reported.

12:10 AM, Dimache 16 octobre 2022. Micheal Benjamin est mort suite à un arrêt cardiaque tout de suite après sa prestation au concert de Carimi à l’Accor Arena, Paris. Mika était l’un des artistes les plus talentueux de sa génération. — Carel Pedre (@carelpedre) October 15, 2022

The young versatile artist, born in 1981 in Port-au-Prince and son of the famous singer Lionel Benjamin, plays piano, guitar, bass and drums.

Called Mika, then Mikaben, he wrote his first song at the age of 15 and revealed himself to the general public, from the Christmas contest organized by the television channel Telemax, with his song “Nwèl Tristès”, which came in fourth place.