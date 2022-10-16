Sunday, October 16

Micheal ‘Mikaben’ Benjamin’s death shocks Haitians globally

Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin

The death of Haitian music sensation Micheal “Mikaben” Benjamin has shocked the Haitian community all over the world. Mikaben, as he is affectionately known, collapsed on stage after performing with the Haitian band Carimi during an Oct. 15 anniversary reunion concert in Paris.

As condolences flood in for the 41-year-old hailed as a dazzling light in Haiti’s darkness, there is disbelief and dismay.

Throughout the night, supporters’ footage revealed that Mika was not feeling well, yet he proceeded with the show.

After rising to stardom in Haiti and overseas in the early 2000s with significant singles like “Ou Pati” and successful collaborations with fellow Haitian Music Industry (HMI) singers like Carimi, Alan Cave, and DJ Michael Brun, Benjamin’s musical career extended more than 20 years. After Konpa Kreyol, a popular band, separated into two groups — Kreyol La and Krezi Mizik — the latter hired Benjamin to be its main singer, his breadth of skills was on full display.

Krezi became a tour de force in the Haitian music industry thanks to Benjamin’s vocal range. He could fascinate a carnival crowd by singing tunes and moving masses of revellers from right to left as they waved their bandanas in near frenzy.

Lionel Benjamin, also known as the “Haitian Santa Claus” for his classic Christmas song Abdenwèl, is Benjamin’s father. Last year, the elder Benjamin told The Haitian Times that Michael loved music from an early age and that he enjoyed watching him practice.

 

Mika’s collapse was documented on video.

