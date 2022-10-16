Micheal ‘Mikaben’ Benjamin’s death shocks Haitians globally

The death of Haitian music sensation Micheal “Mikaben” Benjamin has shocked the Haitian community all over the world. Mikaben, as he is affectionately known, collapsed on stage after performing with the Haitian band Carimi during an Oct. 15 anniversary reunion concert in Paris.

As condolences flood in for the 41-year-old hailed as a dazzling light in Haiti’s darkness, there is disbelief and dismay.

Images before the concert: TV ANTILLES FRANCE



Throughout the night, supporters’ footage revealed that Mika was not feeling well, yet he proceeded with the show.

Cette image témoigne que #Mikaben ne se sentait pas bien, mais guidé par sa passion et le sentiment d'offrir un spectacle hors pair à ses fans et ceux de #CARIMI, il s'est donné corps et âme, et jusqu'à perdre la vie. Tu as toujours porté le 🇭🇹 et même à ton départ.R.I.P.#Haïti pic.twitter.com/NBhl8jrHOk — Me Tarly GUIRAND (@MeTarlyGUIRAND) October 16, 2022

After rising to stardom in Haiti and overseas in the early 2000s with significant singles like “Ou Pati” and successful collaborations with fellow Haitian Music Industry (HMI) singers like Carimi, Alan Cave, and DJ Michael Brun, Benjamin’s musical career extended more than 20 years. After Konpa Kreyol, a popular band, separated into two groups — Kreyol La and Krezi Mizik — the latter hired Benjamin to be its main singer, his breadth of skills was on full display.

Ce soir Tu nous as tout donné…

Tu nous as fait chanter,

Tu nous as fait danser,

Tu nous as fait crier, Mèsi pou tou Mikaben 🕊🤍🥲 pic.twitter.com/HXxy3DkltB — Madame Quelqu'un👑 (@Ayisianna) October 16, 2022

Krezi became a tour de force in the Haitian music industry thanks to Benjamin’s vocal range. He could fascinate a carnival crowd by singing tunes and moving masses of revellers from right to left as they waved their bandanas in near frenzy.

Lionel Benjamin, also known as the “Haitian Santa Claus” for his classic Christmas song Abdenwèl, is Benjamin’s father. Last year, the elder Benjamin told The Haitian Times that Michael loved music from an early age and that he enjoyed watching him practice.

Mika’s collapse was documented on video.