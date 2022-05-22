Over One Hundred attend candlelight vigil for Precious Williams

The Sion Hill community turned out in their numbers on Saturday night (21 May) for a candlelight vigil in honour of Walvaroo resident Precious Williams, whose mutilated body was found in the Murray’s Village area last Thursday afternoon, about a mile from her home.

Since Friday, several activities have been held throughout SVG to highlight the escalation of violence against women.

More than 1100 students from two premier secondary schools in St Vincent protested against violence against women on Friday.

There were also protests at schools in Kingstown and in the Mesopotamia valley as well.