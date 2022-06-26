Hurricane Hunter to investigate weather system east of Windwards

The first hurricane hunter mission into 94L is scheduled for tomorrow. The aircraft is on its way to Barbados and then to the Eastern Atlantic, later on, Monday afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 pm update, showers and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave centred about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continue to develop.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approaching the Windward Islands on Tuesday.

SVG Met Office stated in a weather update at 6 pm;

“Regardless of development, SVG is expected to see heavy showers, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds, and rough seas by late Tuesday. It is strongly recommended that residents keep up-to-date on the progress of this system as watches/warnings may be issued at any time”.

As of 6 pm, the disturbance was located near longitude 44° West, or about 1150 miles east-southeast of St Vincent.

According to Weather-Underground, Friday morning runs of the GFS and European models predicting 94L will enter the Windward Islands of the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, June 28, or Wednesday, June 29, as a tropical depression or weak tropical storm.

The next name on the Atlantic list of storms is Bonnie, a name that is one of the most recycled names on the rotating list of storms: Seven previous incarnations of Bonnie have appeared, beginning in 1980.

