Income Support Grant For Youths In 5 Communities Across SVG

The Ministry of National Mobilisation presents the income support grant for youths in South Central Windward, Marriaqua, East St George, West St George and Central Leeward.
The following are the criteria for eligibility for the above-mentioned grant:
Who Can apply?
Unemployed Youth (18-30) years old (only one Youth Per Household will be considered)
Youth Interested in Agricultural Production
Youth residing in the constituencies listed above
Benefits of the Grant
$150 stipend per month from (August-October) 2022 to cover expenses to attend the programme
Access to Youth Life Skills Development Training
Access to a Farm Skills Internship Programme for Youth Interested in Agriculture
Access to Business Skills Development Training
Timeframe to Apply
June (27-29th) 2022
Location to Register
Officials of the Ministry will conduct House-to-house assessments in the areas listed above and conduct registration or persons can submit applications online using the following link
