Income Support Grant For Youths In 5 Communities Across SVG

The Ministry of National Mobilisation presents the income support grant for youths in South Central Windward, Marriaqua, East St George, West St George and Central Leeward.

The following are the criteria for eligibility for the above-mentioned grant:

Who Can apply?

Unemployed Youth (18-30) years old (only one Youth Per Household will be considered)

Youth Interested in Agricultural Production

Youth residing in the constituencies listed above

Benefits of the Grant

$150 stipend per month from (August-October) 2022 to cover expenses to attend the programme

Access to Youth Life Skills Development Training

Access to a Farm Skills Internship Programme for Youth Interested in Agriculture

Access to Business Skills Development Training

Timeframe to Apply

June (27-29th) 2022

Location to Register

Officials of the Ministry will conduct House-to-house assessments in the areas listed above and conduct registration or persons can submit applications online using the following link

