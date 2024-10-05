St Vincent’s Murder Toll Now 37 For 2024

On Saturday, the ongoing violent crime wave in the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines claimed the life of a man known by the alias ‘Jahson’.

There are discrepancies in the reports regarding the precise location of the murder, with some indicating it occurred at Glen, while others assert it took place in the community of Villa.

The island nation is currently facing a surge in homicides, with six killings reported last week.

The tragic events encompassed the loss of a 13-year-old boy.