Kenton Kirby’s funeral will take place on September 24th

Kenton Kirby‘s passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY.

Kenton, a Vincentian-born journalist, was a supreme wordsmith, and longtime Editor of Caribbean Life newspaper.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Viewing, on September 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., ending at 5:00 p.m., at Frank J.Barone Hall, 4516 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY. Funeral service, on September 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., ending at 7:00 p.m., at Frank J.Barone Hall, 4516 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY.

