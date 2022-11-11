Kevin Garnett talks potential investment with PM Gonsalves

Former American professional basketball player Kevin Maurice Garnett is now in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to look at potential investment opportunities.

Garnett was spotted with Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, which sparked rumors of a possible investment in that sector.

However, throughout the day, the following was posted on the Facebook page of the governing party:

“Kevin Garnett, a former American professional basketball player, visited the residence of the Prime Minister this morning to examine prospective investment prospects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

“Garnett, sometimes known as “Big Ticket,” is a millionaire who is involved in a variety of business activities, primarily including the ownership of sports teams”, the post further stated.

After 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007. In his first season with the Celtics, he helped them to the 2008 NBA Finals, where they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, and finished third in MVP voting. In 2013, Garnett was part in a second high-profile trade that transferred him and veteran Celtic Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets. Garnett was traded back to Minnesota in 2015.

He retired from the NBA in September 2016 with the seventeenth-most points (26,071) and ninth-most rebounds (14,661) in league history. After his retirement, the outspoken Garnett became an NBA studio show commentator.