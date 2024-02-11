Kick em’ Jenny update: Activity at submarine volcano subsides

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) says since 3:00 a.m. on February 11, the activity at Kick em’ Jenny has subsided in magnitude and frequency to almost a complete stop.

It should be noted that the level of activity at the Kick’em Jenny Submarine Volcano can either increase, decrease, or remain at normal readings. Additionally, activity levels can fluctuate.

The UWI SRC will continue to monitor the submarine volcano and provide updated analyses of the situation. There are currently four (4) fully functional seismic stations in the north of Grenada monitoring Kick’-em-Jenny on a twenty-four hour basis.

Based on the information from the UWI SRC, the alert level for Kick’em Jenny remains at YELLOW. This means that all marine interests should maintain the 1.5 km exclusion zone.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) had advised of increased seismic activity at the Kick’-em-Jenny (KeJ) Submarine Volcano beginning at 23:14 on Friday, February 9, 2024.