St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says an incident that left Cuban doctor Alfredo Batista Salgado hospitalized after a knife attack on Saturday in Kingstown is of ‘great concern’.

Salgado had to undergo emergency surgery and is now in the ICU at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The knife attack left his intestines exposed, sources tell the St. Vincent Times.

“I feel so terrible about this incident, which happened when someone inflicted this very severe wound on a Cuban doctor”.

“I’ve been getting reports from the police. I’ve been keeping up to date, and P.S. Knights has been informing me, and I have been in touch with the Minister of Health and the Cuban Ambassador. It is of ‘great concern’, Gonsalves said”.

“We are hoping that he gets over this particular injury. But the Cuban people and the Cuban government know that we appreciate very much the work that they are doing, and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines show tremendous kindness. There are three Cuban professionals who are here”, Gonsalves stated.

Salgado, who is attached to the Cuban Medical Brigade, was attacked while returning from an event at Victoria Park.