Long-awaited Bailey Bridges in North Windward will open May 11th

The Bailey bridges at Overland and Noel in the North Windward Constituency, which have been beset by delays in opening, will finally open on Thursday, May 11.

MP Montgomery Daniel stated in late April that the opposition to opening was due to a design issue; nevertheless, on May 3, Daniel announced on radio that the bridges will be open.

“Earlier this week, Cabinet made an assessment based on information provided by the chief engineer’s office and decided to officially open the bridges.”

The bridges are being opened ahead of the start of the EC$40 million Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project, according to Daniel.

The Bailey Bridge in Overland will be 30 meters long, with a pedestrian cantilevered deck and double lanes. The Bailey Bridge at Noel will feature a cantilevered promenade that will span a single road for 30 meters.

The Overland and Noel projects, which began in August 2022, were sponsored by Part 2 of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).