St Vincent police on Tuesday said additional charges have been filed against Reynold Roberts.

The 40-year-old manager of Harmony Hall, who was previously charged with the murder of Luann Roberts of the same address, has now been charged with kidnapping and rape.

Investigators found that the Accused took the virtual complainant from her home between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on 1.05.22.

Roberts will appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.