UK police have arrested a Vincentian in the murder of Susan Hawkey

Metropolitan police have charged Vincentian national Xyaire Howard and a British woman with the murder of 71-year-old Susan Hawkey of northeast London.

Chelsea Grant, 27 and Xyaire Howard 22 both of Press Road, NW10, have also been charged with fraud. St Vincent Times understands Howard is from the community of Edinboro.

Both are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 October.

Police were called at 11:27hrs on Monday, 26 September after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at a house in Aylesbury Street, NW10.

Officers attended and the body of Susan Hawkey was found at the scene. The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.