MENTALLY ILL MAN FATALLY WOUNDED BY POLICE IN ST VINCENT

On Wednesday 18th January 2023 at about 12:30 p.m., the police responded to a report made by a resident of Long Piece, Lowmans Windward of a mentally ill man armed with a weapon and was behaving aggressive manner.

On arrival at the scene, the police met Mr. Errol Walker of Long Piece with several weapons. The police spoke to him and asked him to drop the weapons. Mr. Walker rushed towards the police and attacked them with a weapon. An officer sustained an injury to his face.

In self-defence, an officer fired his weapon and injured Mr. Walker in his hand and abdomen.

Mr. Walker and the officer were taken to the Georgetown Hospital for medical attention. Walker was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have been and continue to receive training in dealing with patients suffering from mental health issues. These sessions are conducted by staff at the Mental Health Centre. In addition, the topic of Mental Health is part of the curriculum at the Police Training School

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

On Thursday 19th January 2023, the Divisional Commander of the South Central Division, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey, and other officials visited the family of the deceased to express sympathy and show support as they mourn the loss of their relative.

Following a thorough investigation into the matter, a Coroner’s Inquest may be held to ascertain the circumstance surrounding Mr. Walker’s death.