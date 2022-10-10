St Lucia: Missing teen found dead; 16-year-old charged with murder

On Saturday, police charged a juvenile male with murder as DNA tests identified the partially decomposed body found last month at Fond D’Or beach in Dennery as missing teenager Simeon Benjamin James.

Nineteen-year-old Simeon left his Ti Rocher, Castries home to view a football match in the Dennery valley and never returned.

After the discovery of the partially decomposed body in Dennery, reports surfaced that the teenager sustained a gunshot wound when a firearm was discharged while he was on the beach with some other youngsters.

The police have charged a sixteen-year-old in connection with Simeon’s death.

Source : St Lucia Times