T&T Coast Guard searches as MV Fair Chance drifts towards Venezuela

A search and rescue operation by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is underway to find the five missing crew members of the Vincentian registered vessel, the MV Fair Chance, which overturned in Trinidad and Tobago waters on Saturday.

Speaking on I95 FM, Trinidad’s Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, confirmed an active search is taking place using local assets.

“Overnight there were some challenges as the vessel was being moved around by the waves. However, the operation continues and has been shifted towards the Venezuelan jurisdiction”.

Hinds said contact had been made with Venezuelan authorities, and they have played their part as all nations have obligations when it comes to search and rescue.

“I am aware from the latest report I have, that the Trinidad Coast Guard is mustering all the help and support we need to bring the vessel safely to shore so that further investigations and life would continue”.

Trinidad Coast Guard on Saturday, in a release, said at about 3.40 pm, the TTCG received a report of an overturned vessel with seven people on board some five nautical miles North of Monos Island.

“The vessel named Fair Chance, which is from St Vincent and the Grenadines encountered rough north coast seas and subsequently overturned due to a shift of the cargo on board. The release stated that two of the seven people on board were rescued by a passing vessel, handed over to the TTCG, and taken to Staubles Bay for medical treatment”.

Guardian Media Trinidad on Sunday reported that the vessel was loaded with steel from the Caricom port in Port of Spain and had just departed en route to St Vincent and the Grenadines when the incident happened.

According to information obtained by the publication, it is believed that the vessel may have been overloaded.

The MV Fair Chance is a St Vincent Registered vessel and was captained by Dexter Chance at the time of the incident.