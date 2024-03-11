Mystery Surrounds Deaths of UK Couple on Carriacou Beach

Grenada Police Probe Deaths of British Couple on L’Estere Paradise Beach”

Grenada Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two UK nationals were found on a beach in Carriacou.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, two bodies were found on L’Estere Paradise Beach, Carriacou.

Grenada police said on Monday they visited the scene and observed the body of David John Foster, 76 years old, a retired member of the United Kingdom, lying on the sand.

A doctor at the scene declared him dead.

Rosaline Foster, 77 years old, also of the United Kingdom, was taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Carriacou, where she was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The police investigation continues into the matter. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.