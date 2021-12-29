Wednesday, December 29

Nigerian medical students caught stealing groceries bonded for one year

Three Nigerian Medical Students Remanded To Prison In SVG

Three Nigerian medical students who were remanded to prison for stealing from Massy Supermarket last Tuesday, 21 December were on Tuesday, 28 December, bonded for one year in the sum of EC$1,000 or three months in prison.

The trio, Ruth Omach, Nafisa Nayhaya and Simisola Babatunde, were on Tuesday 21 December, caught stealing groceries worth $910.10.

The Nigerian Medical students Lawyer Grant Connell pleaded with the court to invoke Section 37 of the law, which would have seen the students criminal record erased.

The court denied the application for such a request.

