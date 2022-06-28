As Potential Tropical Cyclone Two approaches the Southern Windward Islands, strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall have begun to affect Trinidad and Tobago.

According to TTWeatherCentre, heavy rainfall is occurring in Marabella, Granville, and Buenos Aires communities.

12:30 PM: Gusty winds and rainfall in Buenos Aires (#PTC2) Video: Devika Mahadeo Pardais More at:https://t.co/2cXq5Qp2QK pic.twitter.com/cMrdObDSpG — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 28, 2022

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 10.0 North, and longitude 58.2 West. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands by tonight, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days if the disturbance remains over water.

1:30 PM – Latest radar imagery out of Barbados shows heavy rainfall associated with #PTC2 beginning to sweep across Tobago. Gusty winds in excess of 70 KM/H possible, accompanying intense rainfall and possible thunderstorms. Wind damage is possible.https://t.co/2cXq5Qp2QK pic.twitter.com/lOruOO2L34 — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 28, 2022

Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

