Tuesday, June 28
Potential tropical cyclone two approaches the Southern Windward islands

Ernesto Cooke

As Potential Tropical Cyclone Two approaches the Southern Windward Islands, strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall have begun to affect Trinidad and Tobago.

According to TTWeatherCentre, heavy rainfall is occurring in Marabella, Granville, and Buenos Aires communities.

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 10.0 North, and longitude 58.2 West. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands by tonight, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days if the disturbance remains over water.

Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

