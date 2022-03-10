Russian oligarch circling the Grenadines donates humanitarian aid to Ukraine

In response to the appeal launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), AS Monaco and its President Dmitry Rybolovlev, in a personal capacity, has donated to the Monegasque Red Cross, in order to help the innocent people in Ukraine suffering during the armed conflict.

Dmitry Rybolovlev, President of AS Monaco :

“It is absolutely crucial to support those who are suffering the most. Therefore, AS Monaco, Cercle Brugge and myself in a personal capacity, as well as various companies where the Rybolovlev Family Trust is invested, have decided to make donations to provide humanitarian aid.”

The Club is continuing to explore further steps to support humanitarian aid. Fans who wish to join the Monegasque Red Cross in this action can make a donation HERE.

Dmitry Rybolovlev Still In SVG

The Russian billionaire and those on board have now spent the last SEVEN days in St Vincent waters and may have abandoned plans , for now, to sail to South Africa and onwards to Australia, as was seen on Marine Traffic data on Saturday.

On Friday, 4 March, the superyacht berthed at port Kingstown, and on Saturday, 5 March, owners bought 40 thousand gallons of fuel and other supplies.