Russian Billionaire Super Yacht will sail from St Vincent to Australia

Super Yacht ANNA, owned by Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian oligarch, billionaire businessman, and investor, left port Kingstown on Saturday 5 March after docking on Friday 4 March for water, fuel and other supplies according to sources.

According to Marine Traffic, the superyacht is currently anchored in the waters off Peters Hope/ Mt Wynne beach located on St Vincent’s west coast.

A route tool showing ships’ voyages says ANNA is expected to sail to South Africa and then onward to Australia.

On Saturday, it was rumoured that someone either left the yacht or joined others onboard as FlightAware tracked the ship’s helicopter to Argyle Airport and back to its location on the island’s west coast.

According to France24, Rybolovlev has always sought to distance himself from those in power in Russia; he is named in the Putin Accountability bill, a list of Russian citizens who could face sanctions, making its way through the United States Congress.

Some of Russia’s wealthiest are moving their superyachts, potentially with the hope they can avoid having those items seized.

Data reviewed by St Vincent Times from Marine Traffic shows that at least four massive yachts owned by Russian business leaders have been moving toward Montenegro and the Maldives in recent days.

Reuters reported that French authorities on Thursday, 3 March seized the yacht of Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who is on the U.S. and EU sanctions lists before attempting to flee a French Riviera port, the French finance minister said.

Washington, the European Union and others have said they will target the assets of oligarchs who have amassed fortunes and political influence under Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rybolovlev’s last public appearance came on 23 February in the Caribbean island of Antigua, where his boat, a lightweight superyacht called Skorpios, won the Royal Ocean Racing Club Caribbean 600 race in the monohull category.

According to SUPERYACTHFAN, ANNA has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Caterpillar engines power it. Her top speed is 18 knots. Her cruising speed is 14 knots. She has a range of more than 4,500nm.

In December 2011, Rybolovlev acquired two-thirds of the French-side football club AS Monaco.

The superyacht, which was built in 2018, is currently sailing under the Cayman Islands flag.