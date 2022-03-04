Russian oligarch superyacht ANNA docks In Kingstown, St Vincent

Super Yacht ANNA, owned by Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian oligarch, billionaire businessman, and investor, was seen docked in port Kingstown, St Vincent, on 4 March. Rybolovlev also owns another yacht called Skorpios.

As of 2021, Rybolovlev had a reported net worth of $6.7 billion, which ranked him 391st on Forbes’s list of billionaires.

According to France24, Rybolovlev left Russia in 2010 after being forced to sell his majority stake in potash fertiliser producer Uralkali to close acquaintances of President Vladimir Putin.

While he has always sought to distance himself from those in power in Russia, he is named in the Putin Accountability bill, a list of Russian citizens who could face sanctions, which is making its way through the United States Congress.

His last public appearance came on 23 February in the Caribbean island of Antigua, where his boat, a lightweight superyacht called Skorpios, won the Royal Ocean Racing Club Caribbean 600 race in the monohull category.

According to SUPERYACTHFAN, ANNA has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Caterpillar engines power it. Her top speed is 18 knots. Her cruising speed is 14 knots. She has a range of more than 4,500nm.

Rybolovlev named the yacht after his daughter Anna Rybolovlev.

He also owns an Airbus private jet, which he named M-KATE after his daughter Katerina.

In December 2011, Rybolovlev acquired two-thirds of the French-side football club AS Monaco.