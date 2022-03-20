Seized Superyachts flying the St Vincent and the Grenadines Flag

As Russian Oligarchs come under sanctions as part of the international pressure on Russia, authorities worldwide have seized almost a half-dozen superyachts belonging to those with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Of the seized superyachts so far, two are sailing under the flag of the Southern Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Let’s take a closer at superyachts, Valerie and Lady Anastasia.

Valerie

Spanish authorities seized Valerie, a 279-foot superyacht, on Monday 14 March; two sources told Reuters that it belonged to Sergei Chemezov , a former KGB officer who heads Rostec , a Russian state conglomerate specializing in defence.

Subsidiaries of Rostec supported the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014; as such, Chemezov is no stranger to foreign sanctions.

Valerie is valued at $140 million and sails under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is registered to Anastasia Ignatova, Chemezov’s stepdaughter.

Boating International says Valerie is outfitted with six decks. The top sundeck houses a central bar, six-metre pool, Jacuzzi and wellness area that includes a gym, massage room, beauty salon and steam room.

At night, an outdoor fountain lights up to illuminate the dining room.

Lady Anastasia

The Spanish government seized the Lady Anastasia superyacht on Tuesday, 15 March.

Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev owns it; a police source told Reuters. Mikheyev heads Rosoboronexport, a weapons exporting conglomerate.

The $8 million dollar superyacht is 157 feet long, sailing under a Saint Vincent and Grenadines flag.

In late February, Taras Opstapchuk, a Ukrainian crew member aboard the Lady Anastasia, attempted to sink the vessel in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

He opened the valves in the ship’s engine room and told local media that he’d do it again if given the opportunity.

Opstapchuk was arrested but later released for the sabotage. He is now in Ukraine, fighting for his country.

A statement by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA) in Spain verified that the 85.1 metres Valerie and the 47.55 metre Lady Anastasia had all been placed under “provisional retention”.

“The objective is to verify whether or not it is property, possession or control of a natural or legal person included in the package of sanctioning measures established by the European Union,” the statement read.

The arrests made by the Spanish government this week bring the total number of yachts under confiscation orders in Europe to six, following the seizure of Amore Vero in France and Lady M and Lena in Italy earlier this month.

A ship may be registered in SVG if it is owned by:

Any individual who is a citizen of St. Vincent domiciled in St. Vincent or,

Anybody corporate, partnership or other association of individuals registered under the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and having their main office in St. Vincent or,

Anybody corporate, partnership or other association of individuals registered according to the law in any foreign country, provided that, when the main office is situated outside St. Vincent, a Registered Agent in St. Vincent is appointed.

ANNA REMAINS IN SVG WATERS

Meanwhile, Superyacht ANNA, owned by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, which docked in Port Kingstown on Friday 4 March, remains in SVG waters.