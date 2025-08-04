Vincentian Homeowners Cash in on Airbnb Rentals

With a larger influx of tourists anticipated for the 2026 carnival season, Airbnb rentals are expected to play an even greater role in supplementing the islands’ growing accommodation options.

Shelley John, Director of Sales-Canada for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Office, stated in an interview during Vincy Picnic Day in Canada that St. Vincent would not be able to accommodate the current number of visitors without Airbnb listings.

In 2024, the islands’ Finance Minister, Camilo Gonsalves, noted that approximately 600 villas, guesthouses, and rooms in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are available for rent on Airbnb.com, with roughly 70% of these properties located in the Grenadines.

John further stated:

“We don’t have a large hotel capacity, so Airbnb rentals are definitely presenting themselves as a viable option, one that visitors are embracing. Some people prefer to cook for themselves and immerse themselves in the local culture, and Airbnb has proven to be well-suited for that.”

“There are 32 islands, with nine inhabited. We have facilities on all the islands, and for those visiting St. Vincent, if a hotel room isn’t available, an Airbnb, apartment, or villa is often the next best option.”

John added that Airbnb rentals have become a significant source of income for many Vincentian homeowners.

“It’s an income earner for many. Some Vincentians living overseas operate Airbnb properties exclusively in St. Vincent. Others residing in St. Vincent rent out rooms via Airbnb. It’s a significant shift, a real game-changer,” John concluded.