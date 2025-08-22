MOE conspicuously silent on 2025 CSEC results

St Vincent Education Ministry continues to withhold the official release of CSEC/CXC examination results, leaving the nation in a state of anxious uncertainty.

A week after the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) held its official results ceremony, St. Vincent remains conspicuously silent, while neighboring countries have been celebrating their top performers and sharing comprehensive result analyses.

This is not an isolated incident.

In 2022, Education Minister Curtis King acknowledged significant issues with result submissions, with some schools submitting entire class marks ungraded across multiple subjects.

The 2023 examination cycle saw preliminary results accessible to schools, but the Ministry of Education struggled to provide a comprehensive performance analysis due to unresolved discrepancies.

Most recently, in 2024, the ministry requested a review of initial results from CXC, citing “inconsistencies” .

Parents are increasingly vocal about the prolonged silence. “These delays are more than administrative hiccups—they’re disrupting students’ future planning,” said one concerned parent who wished to remain anonymous.

Calls to the Ministry for information have been futile.