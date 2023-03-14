St Vincent govt exploring the purchase of Baliceaux Island

SVG government is considering purchasing Baliceaux Island

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) said on Tuesday that it will seriously explore purchasing Baliceaux, an island believed to be the spiritual homeland of the Garifuna people.

Baliceaux is now on the market for $30 million.

British conquerors sent the Garifuna people to Baliceaux, which is part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines island group, before shipping them to Roatan island, located off the coast of northern Honduras.

On National Hero’s Day, the islands’ prime minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that many people have suggested that the government buy the private island of Baliceaux, and that the topic will be seriously considered.

“I want to say to the owners that we will do our valuation, and if, in the case of all the priorities and the availability of the resources, we cannot come to a private treaty or a private agreement, well, the law provides for acquisition at a specific price, and if the acquisition is done and you’re not satisfied about the price, well, there’s a legal process where that can be done, and we can decide if we get to that stage all that we are doing with it or indeed from the beginning, we can have some idea if we want to proceed with that policy”.

According to Gonsalves, this is a significant subject that requires careful attention.

A portion of the Garifuna population was buried on a tiny portion of the island after dying from illnesses. Each March, which is National Heroes and Heritage Month, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the National Heritage Foundation arrange a pilgrimage to the island for a ceremonial gathering to commemorate the momentous event.