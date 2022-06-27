Over 700 scholarships are expected to be issued to candidates at varying levels of study by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Government’s Tuition Scholarship is currently open and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is urging prospective candidates to apply in time to meet the deadline which is Thursday, June 30.

“you don’t have to wait until you get acceptance before you apply for the scholarship.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned that there is assistance for students at all levels of the school system from the red and orange and yellow zones, who have been dislocated or relocated,.

Parents/Grandparents can come to the Office of the Prime Minister with their child/Children’s Birth Certificate; proof of the school they attend and this programme allows for transportation and lunch provisions for students on a monthly basis. Aid is also available for those who are attending University.

“I don’t think I can make this any plainer, help is there available.”

The Prime Minister was speaking earlier today on StarFM’s “Morning Scoop” Programme.

St Vincent Gov’t to issue over 700 scholarships to students

Income Support Grant For Youths In 5 Communities Across SVG