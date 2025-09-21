SVG Police Chief Promises “No Pay” Suspensions

In a move signaling a zero-tolerance approach to police misconduct, Commissioner Enville Williams of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has reportedly vowed to implement suspensions without pay for officers found to be involved in serious incidents with civilians. This marks a significant escalation in disciplinary measures, as previously, suspensions were typically issued with pay.

“He’s drawing a line in the sand this time,” an inside source told St. Vincent Times, emphasizing Commissioner Williams’ firm stance. “He’s made it clear he’s going to use every tool at his disposal, including hitting them where it hurts most – their wallets.”

While Commissioner Williams has addressed officer conduct in the past, sources indicate this recent declaration carried a new level of force, reminding officers that such actions are fully within the bounds of police regulations. This comes in the wake of increased public scrutiny following a widely discussed incident involving a serving officer and a female civilian.

The decision of unpaid suspensions reflects a growing concern about police accountability and public trust. In recent years, there have been increasing calls for greater transparency and stricter disciplinary measures within law enforcement. This move by Commissioner Williams can be seen as a direct response to these concerns and an attempt to restore public confidence in the RSVGPF.

“The tricky part will be balancing accountability with maintaining a supportive environment for our officers,” a veteran officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St Vincent Times. “We need to ensure that discipline is fair and consistent, and that officers feel they are being supported in doing their jobs.”

This publication was told that unpaid suspension is a legally sound approach, provided that due process is followed. “As long as officers are given a fair hearing and the opportunity to defend themselves, unpaid suspensions are a legitimate disciplinary tool,” explained a local attorney familiar with police regulations. “The key is transparency and ensuring that decisions are based on solid evidence.”

The RSVGPF has publicly condemned violence and outlined steps to ensure future incidents are handled with the utmost seriousness. In a formal statement, the leadership stressed their commitment to a fair, lawful, and transparent investigation, warning against the dangers of edited video clips and anonymous social media posts potentially prejudicing legal proceedings and causing further harm.

“Our primary duty is to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” a senior police official stated. “We are committed to delivering a fair, lawful, and transparent investigation that upholds the highest standards of professional conduct.”

The force highlighted its dedication to conducting thorough and impartial investigations, including deploying investigators, preserving critical evidence, and conducting extensive witness interviews. Senior officials have also emphasized the implementation of administrative measures where necessary to ensure a comprehensive and fair process.