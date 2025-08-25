Storm remains tight-lipped about Miami condo

Storm Gonsalves, son of St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has neither confirmed nor denied ownership of a high-value condominium in Miami’s prestigious Brickell neighborhood.

Public records from Miami-Dade County reveal a property at 300 S Biscayne Blvd, Unit L-1014, registered to ‘one’ Storm Gonsalves‘. The property, purchased on January 8, 2025, was acquired for $547,000 – a significant investment in one of Miami’s most sought-after real estate markets.

When approached by St. Vincent Times, Gonsalves maintained a diplomatic stance. “I own several businesses and am a Realtor,” he stated, “however, I will neither confirm nor deny such information.”

This latest revelation comes on the heels of a recent maritime incident where Gonsalves name was associated with a powerboat stuck in waters near Bottle and Glass. He distanced himself from the vessel, noting similarities in color scheme but asserting it was not his boat – a claim corroborated by multiple sources.

Gonsalves has established himself as a multifaceted entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio. His entrepreneurial journey began early, founding ‘Ras Shack’, an electronic music store, at just 17 years old.

He has since expanded into property development, notably the One Bequia Project, which gained international attention for being the first Caribbean development to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for luxury villas.

The businessman has also made significant strides in cryptocurrency investments, with his Bitcoin holdings showing steady growth over the years.

The possible Miami condo acquisition adds another layer to Gonsalves’ complex business profile, leaving many questions unanswered about the extent of his real estate investments.

As speculation continues, Storm Gonsalves remains characteristically reserved, letting his business achievements speak for themselves.