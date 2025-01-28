SVG Police Fails to Publicly Recognize The Passing of Officer Andrews

The St Vincent Police Force is facing significant scrutiny for its failure to publicly acknowledge the death of former officer Michelle Andrews, who passed away on Friday at the age of 53.

In 2008, Andrew’s name ascended to both national and international prominence due to an allegation of rape involving the then-sitting Prime Minister, Ralph Everard Gonsalves.

Recently, the police have disseminated press releases regarding the deaths of current or former officers, prompting enquiries on radio shows and social media about the absence of such announcements concerning Miss Andrews.

Andrews held positions in the SSU, Immigration Department, Prime Minister Security, and additionally served as an officer at the Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, lawyer Jomo Thomas, speaking on Boom 106.9 FM, stated on Monday that when people talk about Andrews, Vincentians must never forget she was “someone who was abandoned.”

“When we talk about Michelle, and the death of Michelle, I want us to remember her as somebody who was abandoned by the society, by high society. Who was abandoned by the executive of this country. Who was abandoned by the police high command”.

Thomas asserted that all of this transpired as a result of an allegation made by Andrews.

“All because she made an allegation against the most powerful political individual in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We must remember not to forget”, Thomas said.