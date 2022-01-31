One hospitalised, one dead following stabbing incident at Diamond

POLICE REPORT – An investigation has been launched into a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Diamond which left one man dead and another currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in a reportedly stable condition with multiple stab wounds about his body.

According to reports, on Saturday, January 31, 2022, at about midday the deceased, Kevin George, a 27-year-old Labourer of Diamond and the Accused allegedly had a disagreement and an argument ensued.

As a consequence, an altercation arose between both men which resulted in the deceased and the Accused receiving injuries to their body.

Both men were subsequently taken to the Stubbs Polyclinic for medical assistance. However, the deceased succumbed to his injuries and the Accused is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in a reportedly stable condition.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing. Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially.