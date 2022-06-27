Storm watches and warnings may be issued for the Windwards today

There has been an increase in showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Centre’s 2 am update.

The National Hurricane Centre on Monday said tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of the Southern Windward Islands later today.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft will investigate the system this afternoon. The progress of this system should be monitored by those with interests in the Windward Islands and along Venezuela’s northeastern coast.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

