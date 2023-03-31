Sukie is out, released from prison in Grenada for good behavior

Sukie, a Dominican entertainer, has been released from a prison in Grenada for good behavior.

In December 2022, he was sentenced to six months in prison for indecent assault, but he only served four.

Rupert Neckles, the acting commissioner of prisons in Grenada, explained to the media why Sukie did not serve his full sentence.

“He served four months of a six-month sentence because prison regulations stipulate that one-third of a court-imposed sentence may be reduced for good behavior and diligence,” he explained.

He added that Sukie was “extremely disciplined” while incarcerated.

“In fact, when I spoke with him prior to his release, he told me that he was going to record all the songs he had written in your prison,” said Neckles.