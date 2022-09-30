Post-mortem reveals Suraj Bacchus, 31, died from ‘multiple trauma’

The Traffic Department in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has opened an investigation into a motor vehicle accident along the Arnos Vale Public Road that resulted in the death of Suraj Bacchus, 31 years of Peruvian Vale.

According to reports, on 28.9.22 at about 1:00 p.m., motor vehicle TM 984, a White Nissan Truck owned and driven by the deceased was travelling along Cassion Hill Public Road towards the Roundabout in Arnos Vale.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into motor vehicle RK 114, a Green Suzuki Jeep owned by Vincent Romeo of Cemetry Hill and driven by Kevin Castello of La Croix, which was parked on the compound of Adams Brothers Building in Arnos Vale.

Motor vehicle T.M 984 pushed motor vehicle RK 114came to the side and then came to a halt after ramming into a flight of stairs leading to Riks Pizza. Bacchus was trapped in his vehicle for a period but was extracted. He was later extracted from the vehicle and transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

Traffic Officers visited the scene and took measurements among other things.

On 29.9.22, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body. The results revealed that the deceased died from multiple trauma. Bacchus’ death marks the sixth (6th) road fatality for 2022. The investigation continues.