SVG entertainment contingent arrives in Dubai

Invest SVG in a Facebook post says, the entire SVG entertainment contingent has arrived down in Dubai.

The post further stated that representatives are already working assiduously to ensure the productions are in true Vincy style.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) National Day celebrations at the Expo starts on Monday, February 14, 2022!

The technical team arrived ahead of the artistes and musicians to formalize all scheduled events and activities with the Expo 2020 Dubai production team.